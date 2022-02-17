Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,044.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 71,811 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 811.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 898.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,824,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $139,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $16,288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,086 shares of company stock worth $18,732,251. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTD. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $80.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.95, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.