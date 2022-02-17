Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Amundi purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at about $752,849,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 680.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,671 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,865,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,520,000 after purchasing an additional 904,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,066,000 after purchasing an additional 806,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,454,000 after purchasing an additional 621,062 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of SWK opened at $167.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.05. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.85 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.