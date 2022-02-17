Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $28.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $33.35.
In other VICI Properties news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 4,400 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $124,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,318 shares of company stock worth $377,861 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
VICI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.
VICI Properties Company Profile
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
