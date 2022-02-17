Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €240.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been given a €240.00 ($272.73) price objective by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($273.86) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($284.09) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €266.00 ($302.27) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($267.05) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($250.00) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €228.25 ($259.38).

Shares of RI stock opened at €190.90 ($216.93) on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($154.83). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €202.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €196.43.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

