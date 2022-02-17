Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 450 ($6.09) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.71) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.10) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 535.71 ($7.25).

PETS stock opened at GBX 393 ($5.32) on Tuesday. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of GBX 367.60 ($4.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 524.50 ($7.10). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 437. The stock has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

