Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.970-$2.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PDM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.12. The stock had a trading volume of 21,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,620. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $20.35.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 233,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 73,501 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 15,118 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.