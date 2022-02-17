PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the January 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:PZC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.64. 35,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,836. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
