PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the January 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:PZC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.64. 35,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,836. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 506,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 17,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 248,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

