PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 506,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,991 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PZC opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

