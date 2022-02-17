Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 529,000 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the January 15th total of 376,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $235,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,715 shares of company stock worth $791,533. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Plexus by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,205,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,594,000 after acquiring an additional 448,141 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 671.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 77,327 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Plexus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,582,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its stake in Plexus by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 845,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,562,000 after acquiring an additional 66,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,082,000 after buying an additional 61,141 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLXS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.46.

PLXS traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.38. The company had a trading volume of 186,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $101.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

