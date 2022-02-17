Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 301,702 Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 301,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,774,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 582.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

SGRY stock opened at $51.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.98. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -38.41, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 3.03. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

