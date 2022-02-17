Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $14.60 Million Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 347.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 515,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,579 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $14,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 38.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,247,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 624,402 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth $8,750,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 108.2% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 404,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 209,973 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 534.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 193,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 162,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,607,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.73. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

GIII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

