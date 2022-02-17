Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,979,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 797,129 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $15,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 52.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,149,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,930 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,351,000 after buying an additional 436,397 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 5,886.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,284,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,023,000 after buying an additional 2,245,860 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,183,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,933,000 after buying an additional 782,718 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MGI shares. TheStreet upgraded MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

Shares of MGI stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $985.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

