Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $14.05 Million Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 215,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,047,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CP opened at $74.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.32. The firm has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.