Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $14.05 Million Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 215,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,047,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of CP opened at $74.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.32. The firm has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.