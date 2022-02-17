Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 114.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,440 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $14,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AFG opened at $140.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.97. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.81 and a 52 week high of $146.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.33.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.29%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

