Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,077,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 175,500 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,931 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $15,957,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $10,696,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $7,658,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $51,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $33.13 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $36.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, insider Seggern Christopher Von acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

