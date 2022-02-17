Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481,681 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $13,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 40.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 51.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Farfetch by 5.2% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Farfetch by 71.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Farfetch by 2.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.41. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 3.22. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on Farfetch in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

