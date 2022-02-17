Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $854,000 Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 56.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Equitable were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQH. Point72 Europe London LLP increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 4.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 170,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 690,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 70,268 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Equitable by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Equitable during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,900,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Equitable stock opened at $34.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.58. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.54.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $498,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,720. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

