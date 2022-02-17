Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $653,000 in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 166.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.91, for a total transaction of $6,609,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.50, for a total transaction of $4,539,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,354 shares of company stock worth $12,702,993 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $543.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a current ratio of 21.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $601.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $609.05. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $346.49 and a one year high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 36.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CACC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $433.20.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

