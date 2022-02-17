Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of US Foods by 46.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,351,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621,241 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in US Foods by 110.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,346,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,267 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 31.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,137,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,742,000 after buying an additional 1,456,431 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 17.3% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,384,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,983,000 after buying an additional 647,430 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 16.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,294,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,372,000 after buying an additional 470,623 shares during the period.
Shares of USFD opened at $39.28 on Thursday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48.
About US Foods
US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.
