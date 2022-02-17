Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 16,589 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,114,000 after purchasing an additional 26,937 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,191,000 after acquiring an additional 994,391 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,559,000 after purchasing an additional 61,065 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,460,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 508,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent Milano acquired 7,500 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $91,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,100 shares of company stock worth $3,227,080. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

BCRX stock opened at $19.76 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $19.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.82.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.