Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,054 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 236.5% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,973. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $50.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a twelve month low of $47.07 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.54. The stock has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. General Motors’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

