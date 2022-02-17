PolkaCover 24-Hour Volume Hits $174,316.00 (CVR)

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. During the last seven days, PolkaCover has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. PolkaCover has a total market cap of $7.44 million and $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaCover coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PolkaCover alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00044236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,969.72 or 0.07088169 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,905.52 or 1.00020751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00049872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00053173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002995 BTC.

PolkaCover Coin Profile

PolkaCover’s genesis date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling PolkaCover

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaCover should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaCover using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaCover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaCover and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.