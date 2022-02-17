Polymath Price Down 9.6% This Week (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Polymath has a market capitalization of $368.92 million and $10.59 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001010 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Polymath has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.63 or 0.00287059 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00013710 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001813 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000590 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000072 BTC.

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

