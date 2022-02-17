Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Gap Up to $460.18

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $460.18, but opened at $476.00. Pool shares last traded at $448.59, with a volume of 3,938 shares traded.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $555.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.51.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total transaction of $12,305,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pool during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Pool by 134.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 1,420.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

