PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) Short Interest Up 58.2% in January

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 576,200 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the January 15th total of 364,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 640.2 days.

Shares of PCELF traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.13. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 722. PowerCell Sweden AB has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average of $20.64.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

PowerCell Sweden AB engages in the development and production of power systems for stationary and mobile customer applications. Its products include fuel cell stacks, and fuel cell systems. The firm also provides engineering advice from its fuel cell specialists. The company was founded by Per Ekdunge in 2008 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

