PowerPool (CVP) Market Capitalization Tops $40.00 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One PowerPool coin can currently be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00002503 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PowerPool has a total market cap of $40.00 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00038346 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00106581 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,044,297 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

