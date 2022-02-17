PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,441,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 233,854 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PPL were worth $123,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 18.4% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 36.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,599,000 after buying an additional 3,011,975 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 49.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,942,000 after buying an additional 1,621,682 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 14.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,441,000 after buying an additional 1,310,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 58.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,146,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,994,000 after buying an additional 1,162,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

