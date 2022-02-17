Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Upgraded by AlphaValue to Reduce

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRDSY. Morgan Stanley raised Prada from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cheuvreux upgraded Prada from a reduce rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Prada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.70.

OTCMKTS PRDSY opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. Prada has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

