Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.08 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.10) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PDS. cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.73.

Shares of PDS opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.99. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

