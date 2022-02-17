Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Primerica has raised its dividend payment by 88.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Primerica has a payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Primerica to earn $13.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

NYSE:PRI opened at $141.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Primerica has a 52-week low of $135.18 and a 52-week high of $179.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.16 and its 200 day moving average is $154.48.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.28). Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Primerica will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Primerica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Primerica by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Primerica from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Primerica in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.14.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

