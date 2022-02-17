PRIZM (PZM) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 17th. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIZM has a total market cap of $9.00 million and approximately $975,416.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001553 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 84.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000148 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,953,036,614 coins. PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

