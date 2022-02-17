Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PDEX opened at $20.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Pro-Dex has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $38.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.02.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Pro-Dex had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.30%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex during the second quarter worth $354,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 298.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 15.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.
