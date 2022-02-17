Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,817,000 after acquiring an additional 140,807 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,762,000 after purchasing an additional 25,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 22.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.
WGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. CL King upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.
Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.63%.
Winnebago Industries Company Profile
Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.
