Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KTB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 410,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 36,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,775,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236,341 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,836,000 after purchasing an additional 48,536 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 50,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $48.79 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.39 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.12.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KTB shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.