Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in News were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in News in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in News by 98.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of News during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of News in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Co. has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

