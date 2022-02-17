Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,099 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 17.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $64,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

PACW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $51.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.77. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.48.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

