Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.450-$4.550 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE PLD traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,554. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.93. The stock has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis has a 52 week low of $94.14 and a 52 week high of $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.92.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

