PROS (NYSE:PRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROS Holdings, Inc. a world leader in Pricing and Revenue Optimization Software, today announced that the underwriters of its initial public offering have exercised in full their over-allotment option. PROS is a leading provider of pricing and revenue optimization software products, specializing in price analytics, price execution, and price optimization. By using PROS’ software products, companies gain insight into their pricing strategies, identify pricing-based profit leaks, optimize their pricing decision making and improve their business processes and financial performance. PROS’ software products implement advanced pricing science, which includes operations research, forecasting and statistics. PROS also provides a range of services that include analyzing a company’s current pricing processes and implementing software products to improve pricing performance “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PROS from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

PRO stock opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.75. PROS has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.84 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PROS will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $28,884.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 3,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $107,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,423 in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. State Street Corp increased its position in PROS by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,741,000 after buying an additional 35,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 122,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the second quarter worth approximately $3,589,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

