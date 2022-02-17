Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s initial lead product candidates consists of PTG-100 and PTG-200, which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, a GI disease consisting primarily of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease; PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Milpitas, United States. “

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

PTGX has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

PTGX stock opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.16. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.41.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.