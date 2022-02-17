Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $280,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to post $280,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the lowest is $200,000.00. Prothena posted sales of $360,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year sales of $199.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $199.60 million to $199.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $45.57 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $95.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Prothena.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,407. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 1.22. Prothena has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $79.75.

In other news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,810. 30.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 938.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1,129.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

