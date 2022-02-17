PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Short Interest Update

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
PT United Tractors Tbk stock remained flat at $$31.53 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.45. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $36.48.
About PT United Tractors Tbk
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT United Tractors Tbk (PUTKY)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.