PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Short Interest Update

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

PT United Tractors Tbk stock remained flat at $$31.53 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.45. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $36.48.

Get PT United Tractors Tbk alerts:

About PT United Tractors Tbk

PT United Tractors Tbk engages in the sales and rental of heavy equipment and provision of related after-sales services, coal mining, and mining contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.