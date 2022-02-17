Putnam Investments LLC Grows Position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.98% of Heritage Insurance worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 147,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 34,504 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 32,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53. The stock has a market cap of $156.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.48. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

