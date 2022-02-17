Putnam Investments LLC Has $377,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.83.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYK opened at $259.59 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $227.84 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.32 and a 200-day moving average of $263.74. The stock has a market cap of $97.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.