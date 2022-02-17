Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CBSH. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $61.81 and a 1 year high of $79.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $890,974.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,832 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

