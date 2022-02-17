Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Everest Re Group in a research note issued on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $10.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $10.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Everest Re Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $11.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $34.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $40.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $45.55 EPS.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $1.10. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.75.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $303.08 on Wednesday. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $234.87 and a one year high of $306.42. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.99 and a 200-day moving average of $271.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 37.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

