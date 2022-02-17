Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Issued By Piper Sandler

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s FY2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $89.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $60.36 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joan Dea sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $103,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $2,948,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 587,821 shares of company stock valued at $52,531,341 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.