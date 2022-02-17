Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for M&T Bank in a research note issued on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.72. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MTB. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.81.

Shares of MTB opened at $186.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.19. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $186.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 696.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

