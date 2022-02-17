Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Issued By William Blair

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Adaptive Biotechnologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 129.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.68. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $64.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $460,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,966,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,666 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,195,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,445 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,160,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,445 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,697,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,882,000 after purchasing an additional 841,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,968,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,234,000 after acquiring an additional 632,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

