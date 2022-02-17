Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Issued By Truist Financial

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) – Truist Financial boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Flowers Foods in a research report issued on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE:FLO opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.74. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

In other news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 28,270.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,553,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530,082 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $54,370,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,616,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,908,000 after buying an additional 881,512 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,422,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,066,000 after acquiring an additional 506,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,184,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,464,000 after acquiring an additional 399,013 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

