Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for WESCO International, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of WESCO International in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the technology company will earn $3.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

WCC stock opened at $129.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $140.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $901,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in WESCO International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,992,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 13,086 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.